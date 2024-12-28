Jerusalem Post
Turkish FM discusses with Blinken need to cooperate with new Syrian administration

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2024 20:12

Turkey's foreign minister on Saturday discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the need to act in cooperation with the new Syrian administration to ensure the completion of the transition period in an orderly manner, the ministry said.

In a phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Blinken that Ankara would not allow Kurdish YPG militia to take shelter in Syria, the ministry spokesperson said.

During the call, Blinken emphasized the need to support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that "upholds human rights and prioritizes an inclusive and representative government," according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

Blinken and Fidan also discussed preventing terrorism from endangering the security of Turkey and Syria, the statement said.

