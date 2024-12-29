IDF issues evacuation order for Gaza areas before Israeli strike

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee sent out a warning to residents in specified areas of the Gaza Strip to evacuate before an Israel strike on Sunday evening, an X/Twitter post showed.

The post attached an infographic of the areas in which residents should evacuate. It wrote that those located in areas classified as D1, D3, and all blocks, including Al-Nasr, Al-Awda City, and Al-Murabitoun neighborhoods, should leave prior to the strike.

#عاجل ‼️ الى سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في المناطق المصنفة D1, D3 وجميع البلوكات من ضمنها (مناطق النصر ومدينة العودة وحي المرابطين)هذا تخدير مسبق قبل الهجوم!⭕️تطلق المنظمات الإرهابية القذائف الصاروخية مرة أخرى من هذه المناطق والتي تم تحذيرها عدة مرات في الماضي.⭕️من أجل أمنكم… pic.twitter.com/KdYQ4O3gDn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 29, 2024

The post also said that terrorists have been "once again launching rockets from these areas, after being warned multiple times in the past" to stop.