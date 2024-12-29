IDF announces fallen soldier St.-Sgt. Yuval Shoham, killed in northern Gaza Strip

In an additional incident, a soldier from the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, was critically wounded during combat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2024 18:51
IDF announces fallen soldier Staff-Sergeant Yuval Shoham, December 29, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

St.-Sgt. Yuval Shoham was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday evening.

St.-Sgt. Shoham, 22, from Jerusalem, served in the 9th Battalion in the 401st Brigade.

He fell in the northern Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, a soldier from the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, was critically wounded during combat in an additional incident within the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF added.

Israel's military said that the soldier had been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

IDF soldiers in northern Gaza Strip conducting operation in the area of the Indonesian Hospital, where a Hamas launch site was located. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF soldiers in northern Gaza Strip conducting operation in the area of the Indonesian Hospital, where a Hamas launch site was located. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Shoham raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 824.  

Some 392 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.



