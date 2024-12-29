PM Netanyahu at gov't meeting: There's no hostage deal because Hamas doesn't want one

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that no hostage deal had been created yet because Hamas "does not want there to be a deal" in a Sunday weekly government meeting.

During the meeting, the ministers attending were given a very limited briefing on the hostage deal talks.

"The situation is less optimistic," ministers told The Jerusalem Post.

The message that was conveyed to government ministers was that "the negotiations for the hostage deal were stuck—Hamas is constantly trying to change direction in the talks."

The ministers were also told that Hamas has returned to demanding an end to the war as a condition for the deal.