Netanyahu suffering from UTI, will undergo operation to remove prostate

"On Wednesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital, where a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia was detected. Over the past few days, the prime minister has received antibiotic treatment, which successfully eradicated the infection," the Prime Minister's office announced on Saturday.

“Consequently, the prime minister will undergo a procedure tomorrow to remove the prostate. Full details will be provided later,” the statement said.

"Despite this, Sunday's cabinet meeting will take place as planned," the statement concluded.

Although Netanyahu's health issues began on Wednesday, no notifications of the Prime Ministers's health were putt out until now.