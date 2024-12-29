Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief Halevi: To achieve victory against Hezbollah, northern residents must return home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment in southern Lebanon on Sunday where he stated that truly defeating Hezbollah meant returning all residents, along with tourism, to the North, Israel's military announced.

Halevi began by saying that militarily, Israel had already defeated Hezbollah, and "our victory is very clear."

He then added that to "truly win" and achieve "long-term victory" meant having many residents living here [northern Israel], vast tourism, reopening restaurants and cafes that used to be here."

