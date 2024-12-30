IDF confirms fallen soldier Yuval Shoham killed in operational accident

St.-Sgt. Yuval Shoham, whose death was announced by the IDF on Sunday, was killed by tank fire in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed on Monday after an investigation into the incident.

St.-Sgt. Shoham, 22, from Jerusalem, served in the 9th Battalion in the 401st Brigade.

Shoham's family has been updated on the findings of the investigation.

At the time of the announcement of Shoham's death, the IDF also said that a soldier from the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, was critically wounded during combat in an additional incident within the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF has yet to confirm if this was during the same incident in which Shoham was killed or a separate incident. An IDF soldier inspects weapons uncovered from a Hazbollah Radwan Force tunnel in southern Lebanon. December 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military said that the soldier had been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

A heavy toll

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Shoham raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 824.

Some 392 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.