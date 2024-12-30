State attorneys oppose review of decision to keep NCO in leaked docs case in confinement

The State Attorney’s Office opposed in a court filing to the Tel Aviv Regional Court on Monday a request by Ari Rosenfeld, the IDF Intelligence reserve NCO who was indicted for leaking top secret documents, to review a High Court of Justice decision to keep him in prison until the end of legal proceedings.

According to a statement by the State Attorney’s Office, the review request did not include any relevant reason to review the “detailed and grounded” ruling by High Court justice Alex Stein on December 9 that Rosenfeld, whose identity was only permitted for publication on December 23.

In the ruling, Stein permitted the release to house arrest of the other defendant in the case, Eliezer Feldstein, but remanded Rosenfeld’s custody due to him being considered a threat to divulge further secret information.

The indictment alleged that Rosenfeld in April sent a picture via the Telegram messaging app of a top-secret document to Feldstein, who was an aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, believing it imperative for the prime minister to receive the document directly. Rosenfeld then allegedly later supplied Feldstein with additional documents.

Leaked documents

Feldstein allegedly leaked the documents in September to the German newspaper Bild after the IDF censor blocked their publication in Israel. Feldstein did this in order deflect criticism over the death of six hostages in Hamas captivity. Eliezer Feldstein, the central suspect in the PMO security leak affair. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, Via Maariv)

Rosenfeld’s family and a large number of Members of Knesset and ministers criticized the decision by Stein to leave Rosenfeld in custody, arguing that unlike Feldstein, Rosenfeld acted out of a sincere concern for Israeli security, and had learned his lesson and was therefore not a threat to divulge further information. In parallel, the family members, MKs, and ministers petitioned President Isaac Herzog to pardon Rosenfeld for these same reasons.

Despite the State Attorney’s filing itself being classified as part of the closed-door proceedings, Likud MK Tally Gotliv published on X the last page of the filing, in which the state attorneys overseeing the case, Adv. Dana Alon and Adv.

Adi Arad, quoted Stein’s ruling that despite the threat in releasing Rosenfeld was low, any additional violation by Rosenfeld could cause “significant harm” to national security, and therefore, especially during wartime, it was necessary to keep him in confinement.

Gotliv criticized the attorneys, calling their filing an “unspeakable disgrace” and arguing that it was them, and not Rosenfeld, who were a threat to national security.

Gotliv is already under an investigation for divulging secret information, after revealing in the Knesset plenum that protest leader Prof. Shikma Bressler's husband was a member of Israel's security services. According to law, MKs are immune from prosecution of acts or words spoken that are related to their service.

Gotliv, who has argued that the immunity law in the Shikma Bressler case, has since authored a bill that will grant near-total immunity for Members of Knesset. The bill is in its early stages of the legislation process and is unlikely to proceed.