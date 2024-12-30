Projectile from Yemen intercepted after sirens activated in central Israel

Sirens sounded across central Israel following a missile from Yemen, which was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory, the IDF announced Monday night.

The IDF said that alarms were triggered out of concerns about falling shrapnel or fragments from the interception. A screenshot of everywhere that sirens were activated in Israel following a launch from Yemen on December 30, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

The attack came after reports of US and UK strikes in Yemen.

The Houthis claimed the incident on Telegram, showing videos of people running to shelters from Israeli social media channels.

שבר יירוט מהטיל הבליסטי ששוגר מתימן נפל בבית שמש@Itsik_zuarets צילום: דוד קליין pic.twitter.com/4NeIMiSrgF — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 30, 2024

The military said that details are still under investigation.

Only mild injuries were reported

Magen David Adom said that an 18-year-old girl was mildly injured after she was hit by a car on her way to a shelter.

The organization noted that several people were injured on their way to a shelter, and some others were being treated for panic attacks.

Fragments of the ballistic missile were found in Beit Shemesh, KAN News reported.

במקביל לתקיפת ארה"ב ובריטניה: אזעקות בעקבות ירי מתימן | תיעוד משמי הארץ@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/abqTNoRuRC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 30, 2024

Nightly attacks

Monday night's launch comes after a string of nightly attacks from the Houthis in Yemen, which send millions of Israelis to shelters.

Walla reported hundreds of people were forced to take cover at the Menorah Mivtachim Hall during the sirens that occurred in the middle of a Moshe Peretz concert.

אזעקה גם באמצע ״נקסט״. המופע הופסק ומשה פרץ מאלתר על הבמה pic.twitter.com/6hfSZuaqWh — רחלי racheliy אבידר avidarms (@racheliy555555) December 30, 2024

The popular singer began to improvise during the sirens to his song "Tuttim (Strawberries)", and sang "Houthim (Houthis)" instead, Walla reported.

Last Saturday, Jerusalem was targeted with projectiles from both Yemen and Gaza in less than 24 hours, potentially marking a significant shift in the landscape of the war.

Last week, a missile slammed into Jaffa and injured 16 people.

On Sunday, Hezam al-Asad, a senior-ranking member of the Houthis, wrote in Hebrew in a post on X/Twitter, saying: "As long as children in Gaza are killed every day, Zionists must not sleep."

Takeoffs and landings were temporarily delayed at Ben-Gurion Airport, but they resumed within the hour.

This is a developing story.