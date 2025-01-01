Tesla Cybertruck catches fire outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas - report

A vehicle fire that broke out near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was caused by a Tesla Cybertruck that caught ablaze, media outlets reported on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

Videos and images were shared across social media following the event.

Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 1, 2025

Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, stated that the safety of hotel guests and staff is the highest priority and extended thanks to local authorities, including the fire and police departments, in an official statement on X/Twitter.

Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response. — Trump Las Vegas (@TrumpLasVegas) January 1, 2025

This was followed by an official post on the Trump International Hotel's official account, which shared similar sentiments.

The Las Vegas Police Department stated that the fire has been extinguished, but they are "investigating" the situation, and ask people to avoid the area.