Tesla Cybertruck catches fire outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas - report

Eric Trump, hotel management, thank emergency services, while Las Vegas Police state the fire has been extinguished.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 1, 2025 20:41
A vehicle fire that broke out near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was caused by a Tesla Cybertruck that caught ablaze, media outlets reported on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

Videos and images were shared across social media following the event.

Eric Trump, the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, stated that the safety of hotel guests and staff is the highest priority and extended thanks to local authorities, including the fire and police departments, in an official statement on X/Twitter.

This was followed by an official post on the Trump International Hotel's official account, which shared similar sentiments.

The Las Vegas Police Department stated that the fire has been extinguished, but they are "investigating" the situation, and ask people to avoid the area.



