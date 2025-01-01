Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Several dead in shooting incident in Montenegro, including two children

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 2, 2025 01:46

Several people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant near Montenegro's historical capital of Cetinje, local media cited the country's police as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Montenegrin Vijesti TV said a brawl in the afternoon preceded the shooting and said at least 10 people were killed in the rampage.

The gunman, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, 45, attempted suicide near his home in the town of Cetinje, and died from his injuries while en route to hospital, Danilo Saranovic, the country's interior minister, told state broadcaster RTCG.

 

New Orleans terror attack and Cybertruck explosion may be related
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2025 01:31 AM
Syrian foreign minister arrives in Saudi Arabia with delegation
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 10:08 PM
Khamenei tweets al-Aqsa Mosque is greatest in Muslim world
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2025 08:47 PM
Saudi Arabia executes Iranians for drugs smuggling, Tehran protests
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 08:03 PM
Hostage families block Ayalon Highway, demand hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2025 07:27 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Puntland military base
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 07:14 PM
US Justice Dept. facilitates final payment to Madoff victims
By MICHAEL STARR
01/01/2025 06:54 PM
New Jersey officials angered after swastika graffiti found in school
By MICHAEL STARR
01/01/2025 06:51 PM
Foreign Ministry: Two Israeli citizens wounded in New Orleans
By YOAV ETIEL , WALLA!
01/01/2025 06:46 PM
Israel Katz warns Hamas to release hostages 'promptly,' or else
By AMIR BOHBOT
01/01/2025 05:51 PM
Three kindergarten employees arrested on suspicion of being violent
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2025 05:29 PM
Romania and Bulgaria become full members of EU's Schengen zone
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 05:19 PM
Coalition removes bill to regulate volunteering in the IPS from agenda
By YAKI ADAMKER
01/01/2025 02:34 PM
Israel's Ashdod Port to launch IPO of up to 49% of its shares
By REUTERS
01/01/2025 02:12 PM
Police arrest parents for murdering eight-year-old special needs child
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , YOAV ITIEL
01/01/2025 01:45 PM