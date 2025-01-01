Several dead in shooting incident in Montenegro, including two children

Several people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant near Montenegro's historical capital of Cetinje, local media cited the country's police as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Montenegrin Vijesti TV said a brawl in the afternoon preceded the shooting and said at least 10 people were killed in the rampage.

The gunman, identified by police as Aleksandar Martinovic, 45, attempted suicide near his home in the town of Cetinje, and died from his injuries while en route to hospital, Danilo Saranovic, the country's interior minister, told state broadcaster RTCG.