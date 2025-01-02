Biden says investigators looking for links between New Orleans attack, Las Vegas incident

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that law enforcement is investigating whether there are any links between a New Orleans truck attack that killed 15 people and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas," Biden said. "Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans."

Turo car rental marketplace

Both cars were rented through the app Turo, a peer-to-peer rental app, the New York Times reported.

Turo allows customers to rent a specific car make and model, coordinating pickup and drop off with the car owner rather than using a rental company.

It is unclear if either attacker had a reason for the vehicles they chose.

The owner of the Ford pickup truck used in the New Orleans attack recognized his truck from footage after the event and confirmed to law enforcement that he had rented the truck to the 42-year-old Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who flew an ISIS flag when committing the attack.

According to the Times, officials have labeled it a “coincidence,” though they said they were continuing to investigate any possible connections.

Turo did not respond to requests for comment.