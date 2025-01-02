Jerusalem Post
Security forces demolish home of terrorist responsible for death of soldier

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 2, 2025 12:41

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border police demolished the apartment of terrorist Mohammed Abu Yassin in the early hours of Thursday morning, the security agencies announced in a shared statement Thursday afternoon.

Abu Yassin was a member of the terrorist cell responsible for the attack that resulted in the death of Staff Sergeant (Res.) Elchanan Ariel Klein and the injury of four Border Police officers at the Beit Lid junction in early November 2023.

Abu Yassin was a resident of the village of Bala in the West Bank.



