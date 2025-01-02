Explosions heard in Damascus during strike targeting military site - report

Strikes on a military base in the rural area of Damascus, Syria, took place on Thursday afternoon, according to Arab media reports.

The strikes were attributed to Israel and said to be a raid on Syria's 90th Brigade headquarters, Al Arabiya reported.

مصادر العربية: غارة إسرائيلية على قيادة اللواء 90 في سعسع بريف دمشق #العربية pic.twitter.com/vBNiDqmW5Y — العربية (@AlArabiya) January 2, 2025

The Hezbollah-run channel Al-Manar added that loud explosions were heard in western Damascus during the strikes.

This comes after a Tuesday Sky News Arabia report claimed that 17 people were allegedly killed, along with several others wounded, during a drone strike in the Adra area, located in the countryside of Syria's Damascus. People inspect a damaged area in the aftermath of what Syrian state media reported was an Israeli strike in the Mezzah suburb, west of Damascus, Syria October 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

Was Israel responsible for the strike?

The report added that the strike was believed to be attributed to Israel

However, sources later confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that Israel did not carry out the attack.

This is a developing story.