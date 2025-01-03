Jerusalem Post
Europe will not fund creation of new Islamist structures, German minister says in Damascus

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 3, 2025 17:17

Syria's newly appointed foreign minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani said in a post on X on Friday that he conveyed on a visit to Saudi Arabia the vision of establishing a government based on partnership and efficiency that includes all Syrian components.

Europe will not fund the creation of new Islamist structures in Syria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Damascus on Friday after meeting with the country's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"Europe will support, but Europe would not be a sponsor of new Islamist structures," Baerbock said.

 

