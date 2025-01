Hamas published a propaganda video of hostage Liri Albag on Saturday.

Albag, 19, one of the female IDF observers taken hostage on October 7, 2023, was kidnapped by terrorists from Nahal Oz. In the video, she states that she's been held captive in the Gaza Strip for 450 days.

"I'm only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause," she says in the video.

Shira Albag, mother of hostage Liri Albag speaks before leaving with a convoy driving to the Gaza border area to call for the return of the hostages. (credit: NOAM AMIR)

"We're starting a really dark year here," she continued.

