UNIFIL claim IDF bulldozer destroyed Lebanese Armed Forces observation tower, property in Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) claimed that an IDF bulldozer destroyed a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, in a Saturday night X/Twitter post.

During the incident, which allegedly happened on Saturday morning, peacekeepers also claimed to have witnessed the bulldozer destroy an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

"The IDF’s deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of resolution 1701 and international law," the statement read. "We call on all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities," it continued.