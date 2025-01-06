Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu approves new offensive, defensive security measures in West Bank

By AMICHAI STEIN

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment meeting on Monday evening focused on the topic of the West Bank, with the participation of the Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff, Shin Bet Director, the Prime Minister’s military secretary, and other senior security officials.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister approved operations to apprehend the terrorists who committed the shooting terror attack earlier on Monday in Kedumim and ensure they face justice. He also endorsed a series of additional defensive and offensive measures in the region.



