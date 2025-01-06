IDF announces fallen soldier Eitan Shiknazi killed in combat in Gaza Strip

Capt. Eitan Shiknazi was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Monday.

Capt. Shiknazi, 24, from Eli, served in the 932nd Battalion in the Nahal Brigade.

Shiknazi fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Another soldier was killed in the same incident, and his family has been notified, although the name has not been released for publication yet.

Two more soldiers were seriously wounded in the incident; both have been evacuated to hospitals and their families notified.

He is the 826th casualty since the start of the war and the 391st casualty since the start of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, according to N12.

The Hatzor HaGlilit Local Council paid tribute to him, "Eitan grew up and was educated in Hatzor, and his family still lives in Hatzor. May we never know any more sorrow!"

The Binyamin Regional Council paid tribute, saying, "Eitan Shiknazi, 24, a resident of the settlement of Eli in Binyamin, was married to Hallel. He is a graduate of the 'Bnei David' preparatory school in the settlement and is the tenth person to fall in the war from the settlement of Eli in Binyamin. Professional teams from the Binyamin Council and the settlement of Ali are accompanying the family at this time."

Regional Council Head Benjamin Yisrael Gantz eulogized: "Eitan, deputy company commander from the Egoz unit, fought bravely and led his soldiers in the Nahal Brigade on the path to destroying the enemy until he fell in battle. He grew up and was educated on dedication and love for the people and the land, and so he lived and fell. In this difficult hour, we embrace his dear wife, Hallel, his parents, and his entire family. The entire people of Israel are with you. Benjamin sends strength to the Eli community that is standing on the front lines of the war."