Halevi from Jabalya: We won't stop until Hamas understands the need to free the hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

During a situational assessment and discussion with commanders Monday night in Jabalya, in northern Gaza, IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi vowed the Israeli military would continue until Hamas understood that it needed to free all the hostages being held in the Strip, the IDF reported on Tuesday.

"I'm telling you we won't stop. We will bring them (Hamas) to the point where they understand that they must return all the hostages," Halevi said. "Otherwise, the highly professional work you are doing will continue and continue—taking more prisoners and killing more operatives. And I know you are doing everything possible to minimize casualties on our side."

Southern Command commanding officer Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, 162nd Division commanding officer Brig.-Gen. Itzik Cohen, and the brigade commanders were present at the situational assessment.



