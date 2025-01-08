Jerusalem Post
Third man arrested over attack on Iran International journalist in London

By REUTERS

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a third man over the stabbing of a journalist working for a Persian language media organisation in London in March last year.

Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian origin who works for Iran International, sustained leg injuries in the attack near his home in Wimbledon, southwest London.

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation over concerns he had been targeted because of his work at the television news network, which is critical of Iran's government.

Two Romanian men - Nandito Badea, 20, and George Stana, 24 - have already been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and wounding. They are due to appear at London's Old Bailey court on Jan. 17.

On Tuesday, police arrested a third man, aged 40, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He was released on police bail until April pending further inquiries.

Police also carried out searches at four premises in the north London areas of Cricklewood and Finchley as part of the investigation.

British police, security officials and politicians have issued warnings about what they say is Iran's growing use of criminal proxies to carry out attacks abroad. Iran rejects those accusations.

