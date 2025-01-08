Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany says borders must not be moved by force after Trump statement

By REUTERS

Germany has taken note of US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about Greenland and Canada, and stands by the international principle that borders must not be moved by force, said a government spokesperson on Wednesday.

"As always, the honorable principle of the United Nations Charter and the Helsinki Accords applies, namely that borders must not be moved by force," said a spokesperson at a regular news conference.

The spokesperson declined to comment when asked about how seriously Germany was taking Trump's statements.

Trump refused on Tuesday to rule out using military or economic action to pursue an acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenland and also floated the idea of turning Canada into a US state.

Sirens sound, interception launched after false identification in South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 03:32 PM
Israeli teacher killed in snowboarding accident in Romania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 03:29 PM
Third man arrested over attack on Iran International journalist
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 02:18 PM
US CENTCOM strikes Houthi underground sites in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 01:48 PM
IAF strikes terrorist cell in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 10:07 AM
EU won’t tolerate attacks on its borders, French FM says
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 09:54 AM
EU Syria sanctions could be lifted quickly, says French foreign minister
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 09:46 AM
Israelis must now apply for ETA authorization to enter UK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 09:25 AM
From 2026, IDF can recruit Haredim without restrictions
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/08/2025 07:48 AM
Merck says HPV vaccine for men approved by China's drug regulator
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 06:39 AM
Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:27 AM
US antisemitism envoy to visit Israel on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 03:40 AM
Ron Dermer meets with US National Security Advisor at White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 02:48 AM
Raging Los Angeles wildfire engulfs upscale area, triggers evacuations
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 02:33 AM
Israeli killed in snowmobile accident in Romania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 11:46 PM