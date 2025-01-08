Germany says borders must not be moved by force after Trump statement

Germany has taken note of US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about Greenland and Canada, and stands by the international principle that borders must not be moved by force, said a government spokesperson on Wednesday.

"As always, the honorable principle of the United Nations Charter and the Helsinki Accords applies, namely that borders must not be moved by force," said a spokesperson at a regular news conference.

The spokesperson declined to comment when asked about how seriously Germany was taking Trump's statements.

Trump refused on Tuesday to rule out using military or economic action to pursue an acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenland and also floated the idea of turning Canada into a US state.