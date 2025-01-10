US, UK strike in northern Yemen - report

Strikes were carried out in the Harf Sufyan District, north of Sana'a in Yemen, Israeli media reported on Friday, citing Arab media outlets.

According to the reports, the strikes were conducted by the US and UK.

Israeli media added that some 12 strikes had been reported on underground infrastructure belonging to the Houthis. Among these were

Previous strikes

Earlier this week, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had carried out precise attacks on Houthi underground advanced conventional weapons storage facilities. Smoke rises after Israeli strikes near Sana'a airport, in Yemen, December 26, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

“The strikes are part of CENTCOM’s effort to degrade Iranian-backed Houthi attempts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region,” CENTCOM said.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.