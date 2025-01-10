'We will let the missiles' speak for us, Houthi official threatens in Hebrew

The Houthis plan to unleash "missiles and various destructive drones " against Israel, Houthi official Hezam al-Assad threatened Israel on X/Twitter in a Hebrew post made on Friday after Israeli, US, and British strikes hit infrastructure belonging to the Iran-backed terror group.

לא נבטיח איומים כמו שהבטיח הליצן נתניהו. אנחנו ניתן לטילים ולמל"טים השונים וההרסניים לדבר בעומק האויב הציוני. אז יקללו המתנחלים את הרצל, בלפור, בן גוריון, בריטניה, וכל מי שהביא אותם לפלסטין.#לא_ננטוש_את_עזה — حزام الأسد (@hezamalasad) January 10, 2025

"The settlers will curse Herzl, Balfour, Ben-Gurion, Britain, and everyone who brought them to Palestine," Assad wrote.