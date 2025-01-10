Jerusalem Post
'We will let the missiles' speak for us, Houthi official threatens in Hebrew

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Houthis plan to unleash "missiles and various destructive drones " against Israel, Houthi official Hezam al-Assad threatened Israel on X/Twitter in a Hebrew post made on Friday after Israeli, US, and British strikes hit infrastructure belonging to the Iran-backed terror group.

"The settlers will curse Herzl, Balfour, Ben-Gurion, Britain, and everyone who brought them to Palestine," Assad wrote.

