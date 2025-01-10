'My ability to contribute is limited': IDF Deputy Chief Baram announces resignation

IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram announced his plans to resign from his role on Friday night.

"The Deputy Chief of Staff requested to end his position at the end of February, after extending his role from two to two and a half years at the request of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in light of the current war," the IDF said. "Halevi and Baram discussed the matter, and the Chief of Staff expressed his appreciation for the deputy's important work during the war."

The two main candidates who could replace him are Major-General Tamir Yadai or Northern Command Major-General Uri Gordin, according to Maariv.

"The intensity of the war has decreased significantly, my ability to contribute in the current situation is limited," Baram said in his letter of resignation. The letter sent by Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram regarding his resignation. (credit: Screenshot/Maariv)

Prior rumors of Baram's depatrure

Rumors began last September regarding Baram's departure from his position, Maariv noted.

Avi Ashkenazi contributed to this report.