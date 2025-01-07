Jerusalem Post
CENTCOM deputy commander, IDF deputy chief of staff discuss joint ops in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) Deputy Commander Admiral Brad Cooper arrived in Israel on Thursday as the guest of Deputy Chief of Staff Major-General Amir Baram to discuss joint operational activities between the two militaries, the IDF announced Tuesday.

They visited several air force bases, including the Nevatim base, and discussed countering threats from Yemen and other terror organizations in the Middle East.

IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram (L) and US Central Command Deputy Commander Admiral Brad Cooper (R), January 7, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Additionally, they attended a strategic briefing led by the Air Force Chief of Staff Brig.-Gen. Omer Tishler, the Nevatim base commander, and other senior officers.

The two also visited Division 80 and the Northern Command, where they were briefed on operational activities, and "enemy tactics." 

"The IDF will continue to strengthen its ties with the US military, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing regional stability and coordination between the armies," the IDF said in its statement. 

