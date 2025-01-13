Jerusalem Post
Hind Rajab Foundation requests arrest warrant against COGAT commander in Italy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hind Rajab Foundation filed a request in Italy on Monday for the arrest of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian, according to a Monday statement.

"The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed cases with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Italian authorities, urging his immediate arrest for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. Alian, who publicly referred to Palestinians in Gaza as 'human animals,' has no immunity from prosecution," they announced on their website.



