Rocket sirens sounded across central Israel following projectile from Yemen

Rocket sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and central Israel following a missile that was launched from Yemen early Tuesday morning.

The IDF stated that several attempts were made to intercept the missile that was launched and that it was likely intercepted.

MDA paramedics have been deployed to search an area of a reported rocket strike, the national emergency service stated.

MDA teams also treated 11 people who were injured on their way to a bomb shelter, as well as three others suffering from anxiety.

Landings and takeoffs at Ben-Gurion Airport were briefly delayed due to the rocket launch, Ynet reported.

Last sirens were only several hours earlier

Sirens sounded earlier in several areas of Israel and the West Bank late Monday afternoon following a missile fired from Yemen, which was intercepted by the IAF.

The most recent siren sounded only a few days after Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom launched coordinated airstrikes on Houthi strongholds in Yemen.

The Yemen-based terrorist organization had been making headlines in recent weeks for firing missiles and drones at Israel over multiple nights at a time.