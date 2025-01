Police forces and sappers operated in areas of reported hits in private homes in the surrounding areas of Jerusalem, the police noted, after a missile was launched from Yemen at Israeli territory overnight.

The police added that damage had been caused to property as a result, but no injuries were reported.

View of debris on the roof of a home. January 14, 2025. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At 03:02 a.m. local time, a missile launched from Yemen triggered sirens across central Israel, with the military later stating it had likely been intercepted.