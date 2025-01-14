Hostage brother Danny Elgarat calls Ben-Gvir 'Jewish Hamas'

Brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat, Danny Elgarat, called Itamar Ben Gvir the "Jewish Hamas" in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

איתמר בן גביר זה החמאס היהודי הוא רוצה את כל ארץ ישראל הוא רוצה לגרש את כל הערבים הוא תומך טרורהוא מחכה למשיח ( החמאס מחכה למהדי) הוא רוצה מאבק מזויין הוא מאמין במוות על קידוש השם ( שהידים ) של החטופים הוא דתי קיצוני הוא רוצה לעלות להר הבית ( החמאס לאל אקצה ) הוא מקדש את… pic.twitter.com/q1Pbem6kuD — Elgarat dani מאבק לשחרור החטופים (@elgarat_dani) January 14, 2025

"He wants the whole Land of Israel. He wants to expel all Arabs. He supports terrorism. He is waiting for the Messiah (Hamas is waiting for the Mahdi). He wants an armed struggle. He believes in martyrdom for the sanctification of God's name (like "shahids") of the hostages. He is an extreme religious fanatic. He wants to ascend the Temple Mount (Hamas wants Al-Aqsa). He sanctifies the land, not human life. A Jewish extremist organization led by someone convicted of supporting terrorism, willing to sacrifice his own people for the sake of land and settlement in Gaza," he explained.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X/Twitter earlier in the day that his party had prevented a hostage deal from being achieved on numerous occasions.