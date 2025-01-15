Turkey's Erdogan: Kurdish militant group must heed potential call to disarm

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that if the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) disregards any potential call from its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan to lay down arms, Turkey would achieve its goal of eliminating terrorism through other means.

"If the organization turns a deaf ear to this call and affiliated groups fail to show the expected resolve, we will realize our goal of a terror-free Turkey through other methods," Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.