Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Irish parties confirm agreement to form new government

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 15, 2025 16:18

Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties have reached an agreement with independent lawmakers to form a new coalition government, Fine Gael confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

The two center-right parties, which led the outgoing coalition, have been in talks since they fell one seat short in a Nov. 29 election of the 87 needed to govern.

By doing so, the two center-right parties have been able to keep the leftist Sinn Fein out of government. Sinn Fein is linked with the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) and is known for their strong anti-zionist stance and support of Palestinian statehood.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

Russia planned acts of terror in the air, Polish PM says
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:37 PM
Russia and Ukraine swap 25 POWs each in UAE-mediated exchange
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:34 PM
German prosecutor charges Syrian with war crimes against Yazidis
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:04 PM
Netanyahu meets with Katz, Smotrich amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 02:03 PM
Person dies near S.Korea graft office after setting self on fire
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 01:52 PM
Turkey's Erdogan: Kurdish militant group must heed call to disarm
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 01:04 PM
Syria detains Egyptian after videos threatening Egypt's government
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 11:44 AM
Man stabbed in Haifa in moderate condition, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 11:36 AM
IDF announces intention to demolish home of Nir Zvi terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 10:33 AM
Haredim protest outside Tel Hashomer IDF recruitment office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 08:39 AM
Biden extends order enabling sanctions on settlers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 07:16 AM
Three IDF soldiers wounded after military vehicle drives over explosive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 07:05 AM
TikTok preparing for US shut-off on Sunday, The Information reports
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 06:31 AM
South Korea's Yoon arrested, says anti-graft agency
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 03:51 AM
Biden names two California national monuments after fires
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 03:20 AM