Irish parties confirm agreement to form new government

Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail parties have reached an agreement with independent lawmakers to form a new coalition government, Fine Gael confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

The two center-right parties, which led the outgoing coalition, have been in talks since they fell one seat short in a Nov. 29 election of the 87 needed to govern.

By doing so, the two center-right parties have been able to keep the leftist Sinn Fein out of government. Sinn Fein is linked with the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) and is known for their strong anti-zionist stance and support of Palestinian statehood.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.