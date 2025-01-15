Jerusalem Post
Alleged Israeli strikes kill three, including Golan border village leader - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An alleged Israeli airstrike near the Golan border killed three people, including the leader of a border village, according to local journalists.

The village leader of Ghadir Al-Bustan, which lies about 1 km from the border, was killed in the attack.

The two other people killed were Public Security Directorate personnel who were inspecting the area.

Def. Min., IDF receive instructions to prepare for hostage deal
By AMIR BOHBOT
01/15/2025 05:20 PM
Rabies infected jackal discovered in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 05:04 PM
Qatari PM to hold press conference in Doha amid Gaza ceasefire talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 05:02 PM
Meta's Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 04:46 PM
Irish parties confirm agreement to form new government
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 04:11 PM
Russia planned acts of terror in the air, Polish PM says
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:37 PM
Russia and Ukraine swap 25 POWs each in UAE-mediated exchange
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:34 PM
German prosecutor charges Syrian with war crimes against Yazidis
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:04 PM
Netanyahu meets with Katz, Smotrich amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 02:03 PM
Person dies near S.Korea graft office after setting self on fire
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 01:52 PM
Turkey's Erdogan: Kurdish militant group must heed call to disarm
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 01:04 PM
Man stabbed in Haifa in moderate condition, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 11:36 AM
IDF announces intention to demolish home of Nir Zvi terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 10:33 AM
Haredim protest outside Tel Hashomer IDF recruitment office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 08:39 AM
Biden extends order enabling sanctions on settlers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 07:16 AM