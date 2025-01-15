Alleged Israeli strikes kill three, including Golan border village leader - report

An alleged Israeli airstrike near the Golan border killed three people, including the leader of a border village, according to local journalists.

Quneitra: The head of Ghadeer Al-Bustan, “Abdo Al-Koumeh,” and two Public Security Directorate personnel were killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted a military convoy of the Military Operations Administration during weapon inspection operations in the area. — Mohammad Alasakra (@mohammed_asakra) January 15, 2025

The village leader of Ghadir Al-Bustan, which lies about 1 km from the border, was killed in the attack.

The two other people killed were Public Security Directorate personnel who were inspecting the area.