PMO: IDF will remain in Philadelphi Corridor for first phase of deal

The Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday morning that the IDF would not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor during the first phase of the hostage deal on Thursday morning.

"Contrary to misleading reports, Israel is not withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor. Israel will remain in Phase A of the corridor for the entire 42-day period," the statement said.

"The scope of forces will remain at its current size but will be deployed differently—encompassing outposts, patrols, observations, and control along the entire corridor."

"During Phase A, starting on the 16th day, negotiations will begin on ending the war. If Hamas does not agree to Israel’s demands for ending the war (achieving the war’s objectives), Israel will remain in the Philadelphi Corridor on the 42nd day and, consequently, beyond the 50th day."

"In practical terms, Israel will remain in the Philadelphi Corridor until further notice," the statement concluded.