Airlines including Lufthansa cautiously plan to resume some Middle East flights

By REUTERS

Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday it was set to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel from Feb. 1, after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced by mediators, as carriers cautiously consider resuming flights to the region.

Many Western carriers cancelled flights to swaths of the Middle East in recent months, including Beirut and Tel Aviv, as conflict tore across the region. Airlines also avoided Iraqi and Iranian airspace out of fear of getting accidentally caught in drone or missile warfare.

RyanairRYA.I said it was hoping to run a full summer schedule to and from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv in an interview with Reuters last week, before the ceasefire deal was announced.

In the wake of the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, Turkish AirlinesTHYAO.IS said it would start flights to Damascus, the Syrian capital, on Jan. 23, with three flights per week.

But airlines remain cautious and watchful before re-entering the region in full, they said.

