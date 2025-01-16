Jerusalem Post
MK Deri: All disputes regarding final stages of hostage deal have been resolved

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

MK and Head of Shas political party Aryeh Deri said he received a message that all disputes over the final stages of the hostage deal with Hamas have been resolved, Israeli media reported on Thursday evening.

"On the way here [to the Shas conference], I received a message that, thank God, all disputes have been resolved, even on the final points," Deri said.

"The negotiations have been concluded, and they are now working on drafting everything before issuing an official announcement. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu made one of the toughest decisions he has ever faced," he added.

Israeli media says cabinet to convene on Friday to approve ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 06:58 PM
Final disputes holding up Gaza ceasefire deal have been resolved
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 06:39 PM
WHO calls for international support to fund aid in Gaza after ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 06:30 PM
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 05:41 PM
Israel kills Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist in Gaza airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 05:23 PM
Qatar to supply Syria with 200 megawatts of electricity, PM says
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 04:40 PM
Spanish citizen kidnapped by jihadist group in Algeria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 04:39 PM
Syria ready to welcome UN forces in buffer zone with Israel
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 04:23 PM
Authorities arrest teenager for planning ISIS attacks in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 03:12 PM
Pope Francis falls and injures forearm, Vatican says
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 02:09 PM
EU to give Palestinians €120 million through 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 01:35 PM
Qatar's PM arrives in Damascus to meet with de facto ruler Sharaa
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 01:09 PM
Lebanon's President Aoun says Israel's commitment to Gaza deal
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 12:20 PM
Denmark to send 10 million dollars in humanitarian aid to Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 12:15 PM
PMO: IDF will remain in Philadelphi Corridor for first phase of deal
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/16/2025 12:08 PM