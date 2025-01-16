MK Deri: All disputes regarding final stages of hostage deal have been resolved

MK and Head of Shas political party Aryeh Deri said he received a message that all disputes over the final stages of the hostage deal with Hamas have been resolved, Israeli media reported on Thursday evening.

"On the way here [to the Shas conference], I received a message that, thank God, all disputes have been resolved, even on the final points," Deri said.

"The negotiations have been concluded, and they are now working on drafting everything before issuing an official announcement. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu made one of the toughest decisions he has ever faced," he added.