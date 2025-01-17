Jerusalem Post
G7 condemns Kremlin-funded Russian 'global disinformation and influence campaigns'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 17, 2025 18:21

The G7 Rapid Response Mechanism condemned alleged Kremlin-funded Russian "global disinformation and influence campaigns" in a Friday statement. 

The G7 claimed Russian state media outlet RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Social Design Agency (SDA) had "employ[ed] deceitful tactics, aiming to exploit social and political issues to polarize and weaken societies, to undermine and delegitimize elected governments, and to advance the Kremlin’s malign interests."

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US are members of the G7 forum. Additionally, the European Union (EU) is a non-enumerated member.

