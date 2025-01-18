Jerusalem Post
Halevi calls for reinforcements of IDF troops in Central Command

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi announced that there will be reinforcements of IDF troops in the Central Command, with an emphasis on counterterrorism efforts, following a situation assessment focusing on the preparedness of the Southern and Central Commands ahead of the implementation of the hostage deal, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners are scheduled to be released in the first phase of the deal. 

Halevi also approved the Southern Command's defense plans in accordance with the agreements set by the political echelon.

The IDF is preparing to receive the hostages in a highly sensitive manner.



