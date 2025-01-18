Notices to be delivered to families of victims of terrorists released in deal

Personal notices are to be delivered to families of terror attack victims, saying that the perpetrators who caused their loved ones' deaths are expected to be released as part of the hostage deal, according to a joint statement on Saturday by the ministries of Justice and Defense, Israel Police, IDF, and the National Insurance Institute.

The National Insurance Institute, IDF, Israel Police, and other security agencies will deliver the news to the families of the terror victims under the coordination of the Defense Ministry.