'Back to the living, back to freedom': World leaders welcome the hostages home

News of the return of Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher, the first three hostages brought home in the Israel-Hamas hostage release and ceasefire agreement, was met with celebrations around the globe, with world leaders sending well wishes and messages of hope for the future.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated their return with a statement including a special welcome to British citizen Emily Damari on X/Twitter on Sunday night.

“The release of three hostages today is wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families,” Starmer wrote.

He added that the UK would be “ready to offer assistance and support” through the returned hostages’ recovery process.

“However, today also represents another day of suffering for those who haven't made it home yet - so while this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas,” he added.

Dutch Party for Freedom founder and leader Geert Wilders wrote, “Welcome home” in Hebrew on X, along with a photo of the three women.

“Back to the living, back to freedom, away from Gaza and the monsters of Hamas,” he wrote.

Wishing for peace and stability

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote a post wishing for peace and stability in the Middle East.

"The release of hostages after many months of war between Israel and Hamas is a deeply meaningful moment," he wrote.

"Seeing families reunited and knowing the tears of relief and joy it brings is something we can all connect with. As Ukrainians, we know the pain of separation and hope of bringing loved ones back home."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was important that the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas had finally been implemented and that the remaining hostages were to be released.

Speaking on the sidelines of a town hall meeting in the city of Schwalbach, Scholz said the release of hostages held by Hamas "should be used for a peaceful development, a perspective in which a Palestinian state can coexist peacefully with Israel."