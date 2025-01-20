Jerusalem Post
MKs demand urgent meetings to begin negotiations on second phase of ceasefire deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot, Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak, and The Democrats MK Efrat Rayten published a letter on Monday urging the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chair, Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, to begin discussions on negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as soon as possible.

The three MKs also expressed their view that every day, Israel does not hold "intensive negotiations" with Hamas terrorists, "endangers the lives of the hostages and torments their families."

The second phase of the ceasefire agreement is slated to involve the return of 64 Israeli hostages held in Gaza and is due to start no later than the 16th day of the ceasefire agreement, namely February 4.

