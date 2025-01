The Nahal Brigade combat unit under Division 162 is preparing for its next missions, the IDF reported on Monday.

The brigade fought in numerous locations, eliminating dozens of terrorists and destroying terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip throughout the past year and three months.

IDF Nahal Brigade soldiers saluting at their end of the mission ceremonie (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

On Monday morning, the brigade held a ceremony to mark the end of their activities and to commemorate those who have fallen.