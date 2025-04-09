AMIA prosecutor requests international arrest warrant for Khamenei

In a significant move, AMIA prosecutor Sebastián Basso has made a request to federal judge Daniel Rafecas for a national and international arrest warrant against Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, due to his direct involvement in the bombing of the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994.

This was first reported by Clarín on Wednesday after the outlet obtained exclusive access.

In 1994, the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association - a Jewish community center - was bombed, resulting in the deaths of 85 and the wounding of 300. Hezbollah is believed to be behind the attack, with Iranian backing and support.

According to Basso, Khamenei "led the decision to carry out a bomb attack in Buenos Aires in July 1994 and issued executive order (fatwa) 39 to carry it out."

Clarín remarks that this represents a shift from the position of previous heads of the UIF-AMIA, who saw Khamenei as having immunity due to his official role.