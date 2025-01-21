British Airways resuming Israel service

Aviation giant British Airways has announced that it will resume flying to Israel from April 5, 2025. The airline’s return to Israel will be gradual. It will at first operate one daily flight on the Tel Aviv-London route, raising the frequency to two flights daily from April 20.

British Airways suspended its flights to Israel after the escalation in the Swords of Iron war last August, and since then has continually extended the period of suspension.

From April to August last year, British Airways maintained its service to Israel, with a stopover in Larnaca. The airline has not yet said whether the resumption of flights will be in this format, or whether it will go back to direct flights as was normal in the past.

British Airways thus joins the Lufthansa Group, which has announced the resumption of Israel flights from February 1.

Industry sources are optimistic about the prospects of more airlines following suit. Air France and Air India are due to resume service within the next two weeks, while Delta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic are due to do so on March 31.

In the past, decisions by Lufthansa Group have been very influential with other airlines, especially European airlines.