Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

British Airways resuming Israel service

By STAV LIVNE/GLOBES/TNS

Aviation giant British Airways has announced that it will resume flying to Israel from April 5, 2025. The airline’s return to Israel will be gradual. It will at first operate one daily flight on the Tel Aviv-London route, raising the frequency to two flights daily from April 20.

British Airways suspended its flights to Israel after the escalation in the Swords of Iron war last August, and since then has continually extended the period of suspension.

From April to August last year, British Airways maintained its service to Israel, with a stopover in Larnaca. The airline has not yet said whether the resumption of flights will be in this format, or whether it will go back to direct flights as was normal in the past.

British Airways thus joins the Lufthansa Group, which has announced the resumption of Israel flights from February 1.

Industry sources are optimistic about the prospects of more airlines following suit. Air France and Air India are due to resume service within the next two weeks, while Delta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic are due to do so on March 31.

In the past, decisions by Lufthansa Group have been very influential with other airlines, especially European airlines. 

Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one person, emergency services say
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 12:22 PM
Mossad, Shin Bet chiefs meet with Egyptian intelligence chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 11:25 AM
Moody's: Gaza ceasefire to help Israel's credit rating if it persists
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 11:14 AM
Ben-Gvir's resignation from Knesset goes into effect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 10:48 AM
Large fire breaks out in Japan's Osaka near tourist landmark
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 10:34 AM
Turkey could restart Israel trade is peace permanent
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 10:33 AM
Tuareg rebel alliance in Mali releases Spanish hostage
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 10:24 AM
IDF warns Gazans against approaching forbidden areas in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 09:33 AM
China to stay in contact with US state regarding secretary Rubio
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 09:33 AM
Landslide kills 16 in Indonesia's Central Java, official says
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 08:55 AM
Six dead, 31 injured in ski resort hotel fire in Turkey
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 08:19 AM
Afghan prisoner in US custody freed in exchange for American citizens
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 07:07 AM
Trump thinks Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 03:05 AM
Trump pardons nearly all charged in January 6 US Capitol riot
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 02:55 AM
Trump revokes Biden removal of Cuba from state sponsors of terror list
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 02:32 AM