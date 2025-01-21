Katz to begin interviewing candidates for new IDF Chief of Staff in the coming days

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday that, following the resignation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Helevi, he will begin interviewing candidates for the position of the next IDF chief of staff in the coming days.

"It is of utmost importance to choose the most suitable candidate to lead the IDF in this challenging period, and I intend to conduct an orderly and rapid process to select the candidate for the position of the next Chief of Staff," Katz said.

"The IDF is the people's army and is entrusted with the ultimate responsibility for preserving the lives of soldiers and defending the State of Israel, and I will choose the best candidate to fulfill the mission."