Lebanon arrests citizen accused of leaking information to the Mossad - report

Lebanon reportedly arrested Lebanese citizen Hassan Ayoub after he allegedly admitted to leaking information to Israel's Mossad, Lebanese media outlet al-Mashhad reported on Tuesday.

Ayoub, said to be a married hairdresser with two children, allegedly connected with a Mossad-affiliated woman on Facebook while searching for work abroad.

It was reported that after Ayoub learned that the woman worked for Mossad, he reportedly maintained contact with her by sending photos of locations in the south.

During interrogations, he allegedly admitted to aiding the IDF in entering Beit Lif and other towns in southern Lebanon.