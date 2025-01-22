Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon arrests citizen accused of leaking information to the Mossad - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Lebanon reportedly arrested Lebanese citizen Hassan Ayoub after he allegedly admitted to leaking information to Israel's Mossad, Lebanese media outlet al-Mashhad reported on Tuesday.

Ayoub, said to be a married hairdresser with two children, allegedly connected with a Mossad-affiliated woman on Facebook while searching for work abroad. 

It was reported that after Ayoub learned that the woman worked for Mossad, he reportedly maintained contact with her by sending photos of locations in the south. 

During interrogations, he allegedly admitted to aiding the IDF in entering Beit Lif and other towns in southern Lebanon. 

Top Saudi diplomat to visit Lebanon for first time in 15 years
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 04:56 PM
Moroccan man arrested in Naples for planning attack on Jews, police say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 04:47 PM
Israel Katz to begin selection process for new IDF chief of staff
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/22/2025 04:25 PM
Ukraine says Russia attacked energy facilities 1,200 times since 2022
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 01:34 PM
UK's Prince Harry calls for police investigation after Murdoch paper's apology
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 01:32 PM
Iran has about 200 kg of uranium enriched to near bomb-grade, Grossi says
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 01:12 PM
Over 12 people suffer from smoke inhalation in Jerusalem fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 12:57 PM
Delta set to resume flights to Tel Aviv beginning in April
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 12:50 PM
Herzog meets with Zelensky at Davos World Economic Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 12:14 PM
Russia sees small window of opportunity for agreements with Trump administration, Ryabkov says
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 11:39 AM
Security forces target over ten terrorists in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 10:46 AM
EU's Kallas: the only language Putin speaks is strength
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 10:33 AM
Iran's petroleum distribution company reports accident at oil reservoirs, Tasnim reports
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 10:18 AM
Israeli drone strikes in Jenin neighborhood - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 09:58 AM
Katz says Jenin op. to mark shift in IDF's strategy in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 07:47 AM