Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

East Jerusalem resident arrested for suspected ties to Hezbollah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 32-year-old east Jerusalem resident was arrested by the Israel Police and Shin Bet after making contact with Hezbollah and other terror groups, according to an Israel Police statement.

It was revealed during the police investigation that the suspect had contacted members of the terror group and joined a network called Resistance Axis a few years ago, which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

The suspect also contacted other east Jerusalem residents who were connected to a Hezbollah operative and shared information with one of them regarding sensitive locations he photographed. He also built connections and met with terrorists in Jenin, where he was photographed with weapons.



