German opposition leader calls for migration crackdown after deadly knife attack

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz laid out proposals to clamp down on illegal migration on Thursday after an Afghan asylum seeker allegedly carried out a deadly knife attack on a group of pre-school children in Aschaffenburg.

"We are faced with the tatters of 10 years of misguided asylum and migration policy in Germany," Merz, leader of the conservative Christian Democrats and the current frontrunner for chancellor in next month's election, told reporters.

He called for permanent controls at all German borders, a halt on all illegal entries to the country and the use of national law to step in for "dysfunctional" EU asylum law, as well as a push to make more facilities available to make room for migrant detention facilities.

Terrorists threw molotov cocktail on Lev HaShomron Highway on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 10:05 AM
Police arrest 17-year-old for vandalising MK Goldknopf's home
By EFRAT FORSHER
01/23/2025 10:02 AM
Man critically injured in violent incident in Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 09:58 AM
ISIS claims responsibility for killing Chinese national in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 08:50 AM
South Sudan suspends social media platforms over videos of killings
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 08:46 AM
PA arrests Al Jazeera reporter in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 08:00 AM
Bloomberg philanthropy to cover US climate dues after Paris withdrawal
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 07:10 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines, GFZ says
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 05:58 AM
New wildfire near Los Angeles explodes to 8,000 acres, forces evacuation
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 04:09 AM
Saudi crown prince seeks $600 bln investment push with US
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 02:32 AM
Trump taps Sean Curran as next Secret Service director
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 02:29 AM
Magnitude 5.9 offshore quake strikes central Philippines
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 02:28 AM
Trump nominates Andrew Puzder as US ambassador to the EU
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 02:21 AM
Trump administration readying order to stop virus research, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 01:58 AM
Marco Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 01:02 AM