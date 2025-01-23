Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order

By REUTERS

A federal judge in Seattle on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from implementing an executive order curtailing the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the United States, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional."

US District Judge John Coughenour, at the urging of four Democratic-led states, issued a temporary restraining order preventing the administration from enforcing the order, which the Republican president signed on Monday during his first day in office.

"This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," the judge told a lawyer with the US Justice Department defending Trump's order.

The order has already become the subject of five lawsuits by civil rights groups and Democratic attorneys general from 22 states, who call it a flagrant violation of the US Constitution.

"Under this order, babies being born today don't count as US citizens," Washington Assistant Attorney General Lane Polozola told Senior US District Judge John Coughenour at the start of a hearing in Seattle.

Boko Haram militants kill at least 20 in Nigeria's Borno state
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 09:06 PM
Trump to Davos: 'Ceasefire wouldn't have happened without us'
By HANNAH SARISOHN
01/23/2025 07:24 PM
US Senate advances nomination of Trump CIA director pick
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 07:02 PM
Saudi Arabia is optimistic about Lebanon under reforms, Saudi FM says
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 05:36 PM
Hezbollah says Israel has to completely withdraw from Lebanon
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 05:25 PM
IDF dismantles Hezbollah weapons stores, infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 05:25 PM
Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 03:18 PM
German opposition leader calls for migration crackdown
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 12:55 PM
Terrorists threw molotov cocktail on Lev HaShomron Highway on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 10:05 AM
Police arrest 17-year-old for vandalising MK Goldknopf's home
By EFRAT FORSHER
01/23/2025 10:02 AM
Police investigate murder in Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 09:58 AM
ISIS claims responsibility for killing Chinese national in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 08:50 AM
South Sudan suspends social media platforms over videos of killings
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 08:46 AM
PA arrests Al Jazeera reporter in Jenin - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2025 08:00 AM
Bloomberg philanthropy to cover US climate dues after Paris withdrawal
By REUTERS
01/23/2025 07:10 AM