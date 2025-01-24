Jerusalem Post
IDF operates overnight in northern West Bank to make arrests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 24, 2025 08:09

The IDF operated overnight on Thursday into early Friday to make arrests in several locations throughout the West Bank, Walla reported.

The Israeli military operations reportedly placed an emphasis on localities in the northern West Bank, including cities such as Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Kalkilya.

"The Egoz unit has fought throughout the past year in all sectors, and is currently in the midst of significant fighting to thwart terrorism in Jenin," Egoz Unit commander, Lieutenant-Colonel A. said. "We will go wherever we are needed and act in the best way possible to ensure the security of the residents of the State of Israel."



